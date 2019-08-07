Financials
August 7, 2019 / 5:18 AM / in 2 hours

Commerzbank posts flat net profit in Q2, helped by low taxes

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s Commerzbank on Wednesday posted net profit in the second quarter that was little changed from a year ago, helped by low taxes, but said its target for a slight increase in full-year net profit had become “significantly more ambitious”.

Net profit of 271 million euros ($303.79 million) in the quarter was better than the 217 million euros expected by analysts and compares with 272 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

