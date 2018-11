FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s Commerzbank on Thursday posted a 53 percent decline in net profit in the third quarter, as the lender focuses on a major overhaul and left its outlook for the full year unchanged.

Net profit of 218 million euros ($249.26 million) was above the 211 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll but is down from 467 million euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.8746 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa)