FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s Commerzbank said on Tuesday that it returned to a higher than expected net profit in the second quarter, as the lender focuses on a major overhaul.

Net profit came to 272 million euros ($314.32 million) in the three months through June, beating the 227 million euros average forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

In the same quarter last year, the bank posted a loss of 640 million euros. ($1 = 0.8654 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Maria Sheahan)