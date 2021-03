(Corrects attribution in second paragraph)

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Commerzbank expects a net loss for 2021, the lender said in its annual report on Wednesday.

But it will be “significantly lower than the figure reported for 2020,” the bank said in a separate financial statements and management report, which draws on German accounting standards. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa)