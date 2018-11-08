UPDATE 1-Commerzbank Q3 profit slides 53 pct but outlook unchanged

* Q3 net profit 218 mln euros, above 211 euros expected

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s Commerzbank on Thursday posted a 53 percent decline in net profit in the third quarter, but beat estimates, as the lender focuses on a major overhaul and left its outlook for the full year unchanged.

Net profit of 218 million euros ($249 million) was above the 211 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll but was down from 467 million euros a year earlier.

Germany’s second-largest listed bank, still partly owned by the German government, is overhauling its business by reducing staff, digitising its back office and expanding its retail customer base.

“The environment remains challenging and although we have made a lot of progress, we still have some work to do,” Chief Executive Martin Zielke said in a statement.

The restructuring programme, announced in 2016, is due to be completed in 2020.

The bank maintained its outlook for the full year, stating that revenue from private and small business customers would rise from 2017, while revenue from corporate clients would decline.

The bank’s shares are down 33 percent so far this year. ($1 = 0.8746 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa and Gopakumar Warrier)