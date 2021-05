FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Commerzbank will outsource its equities trading and research business to ODDO BHF, ODDO said on Tuesday.

The move is a small part of Commerzbank’s broader push to trim staff by 10,000 people.

Commerzbank hopes the revamp will revive its fortunes as a standalone bank as it tries to turn a new leaf after management reshuffles and strategy flip-flops.