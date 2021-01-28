Commerzbank to cut 10,000 jobs in strategy overhaul - source

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s Commerzbank will cut 10,000 jobs and close hundreds of branches as part of a strategy overhaul, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The plan will be debated over the coming days and finalised by Feb. 3, the person said.

Commerzbank declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by German daily Handelsblatt. (Reporting by Patricia Uhlig and Tom Sims; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Maria Sheahan)