FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - Commerzbank plans to hold an extraordinary meeting of its supervisory board on May 21 to discuss strategy, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the German lender declined to comment on the meeting, which was first reported by Handelsblatt.

Merger talks between Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank collapsed last month. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Susan Fenton)