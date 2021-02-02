UPDATE 1-Commerzbank overhaul will likely get green light - supervisory board member

(Updates with details)

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Stefan Wittmann, a representative for labour on the supervisory board of Commerzbank, said on Tuesday that he does not expect any big changes to a plan under discussion to cut 10,000 jobs and close hundreds of branches.

The statement to Reuters follows several days of discussions among supervisory board members. The bank’s new chief executive Manfred Knof hopes to finalize the restructuring on Wednesday.

Wittmann has voiced objections to the plans to slash so many jobs as “simply crazy”, while the CEO has called the cuts a necessary “bitter pill”.

Commerzbank declined to comment.