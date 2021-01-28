UPDATE 2-Commerzbank's new CEO plans 10,000 job cuts - source

* Plan long under discussion

* Interrupted by resignation of CEO

* New CEO now in place (Updates with details, background)

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s new CEO Manfred Knof wants to cut 10,000 jobs and close hundreds of branches as part of a strategy revamp just weeks since he took on the job, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The overhaul at Germany’s second biggest bank, partly-state-owned, has been long in the making, with discussions on the extensive job cuts taking place last year. But they were then put on hold by the sudden resignation of the bank’s chief executive and supervisory board chief.

With Knof in place since the start of the month, bank executives have pressed ahead with the overhaul.

The plan to reduce the 48,000-strong workforce and network of 800 branches will be debated over the coming days and finalised by Feb. 3, the person said.

Commerzbank declined to comment on the plan, which was first reported by German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Bailed out by the state during the last financial crisis, Commerzbank has been considering cutting thousands more jobs and closing hundreds of branches to turn itself around.

But these plans were halted last year after an investor revolt led to the resignations of the previous CEO and chairman.

Knof, a lawyer by training, joined the bank on Jan. 1. He spent the bulk of his career at insurer Allianz before joining Deutsche Bank in 2019, where he was been head of retail operations in Germany.

“Commerzbank needs to undergo a fundamental transformation,” Knof wrote to staff upon his arrival, a memo seen by Reuters showed.

The bank has had a turbulent time over the past two years, with on-again-off-again talks to merge with rival Deutsche Bank and then to sell a big Polish subsidiary. (Reporting by Patricia Uhlig and Tom Sims; Editing by Sabine Wollrab, Maria Sheahan, Madeline Chambers and Jane Merriman)