March 22, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

ED&F Man secures new credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) -

* ED&F Man said on Thursday it had successfully closed three new unsecured committed revolving credit facilities in the aggregate amount of $1.128 billion with a combined syndicate of 27 international banks.

* The employee-owned agricultural commodities and brokerage group said that together with existing committed facilities and a medium term note programme, the company’s total committed funds exceed $2.4 billion.

* ED&F Man reported a pretax loss of $144.6 million for the year ending Sept. 30, 2017, citing significant under-performance in its sugar and grains businesses. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter)

