Nicholas Kennedy takes over commodities helm at Euronext

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) -

* Nicholas Kennedy has taken over the post of Head of Commodities at Euronext from Olivier Raevel who is leaving the company, the exchange said on Monday.

* Kennedy, who was previously head of business development, commodities at Euronext, took up his new job on Dec. 1, a spokeswoman said.

* Euronext’s commodities markets mainly include agricultural products such as milling wheat, maize (corn) and rapeseed contracts. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)