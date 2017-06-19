FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Commodities research head Hamilton leaves Macquarie in London
June 19, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Commodities research head Hamilton leaves Macquarie in London

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Colin Hamilton, head of commodities research at Macquarie in London, has left the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Hamilton had been with Macquarie. Australia's biggest investment bank, since 2009, first as an analyst, and since 2012 as head of commodities research, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before that, he was a research manager with metals consultancy CRU, the profile said.

Both Hamilton and a spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment on his departure. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)

