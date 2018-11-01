REUTERS SUMMIT-Shell Canada sees cost advantage in LNG Canada expansion

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 1 (Reuters) - An expansion of LNG Canada has a cost advantage over its rivals in the race to build more liquefied natural gas export capacity, but a go-ahead decision on phase two is likely still a few years away, Shell Canada’s president said on Thursday.

“What’s in our favor now is expansions are typically lower capital cost,” Michael Crothers, Shell Canada President, told the Reuters Global Commodities Summit. “I think that opens up an even more competitive opportunity for us and the partners.” (Reporting by Julie Gordon And Rod Nickel; editing by Diane Craft)