HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 21 (Reuters) - Executives from the world’s largest trading houses and mining companies are discussing market trends at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.

The following are Wednesday’s highlights:

MARK CUTIFANI, ANGLO AMERICAN, CEO

“Ramaphosa has put out all the right messages. He started off exceptionally well. I’m very optimistic. I’m long South Africa.”

Referring to South Africa’s mining charter draft:

“We know they have to work from the existing draft document. (Ramaphosa) would like to get it done in three months, I think it will take nine months.”

“We think South Africa is going in the right direction but is it competitive with the world in terms of where to put our dollar?”

“I always have the energy for another five years (as CEO). It’s the board’s call. From my point of view, if you can’t see another 30 percent improvement then it’s time to go. I see a lot more than 30 percent.”

Referring to Anil Agarwal, of Vedanta Resources, which bought a stake in Anglo last year:

“I don’t know (if he will stay passive). He has been very happy with strategy and keeps saying management is doing a good job. He’s actually in the money today so I think he’s pleased.”

