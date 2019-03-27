HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 27 (Reuters) - Executives from the world’s largest trading houses and mining companies are this week discussing market trends at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland.

MARK CUTIFANI, CEO, ANGLO AMERICAN

“Conditions are being set up for the next boom, that’s a consequence of better discipline in the industry.”

“We are likely to see some consolidation, but doing something on an aggressive basis is difficult.”

“Switching from palladium to platinum at this point in time is not worth the effort in terms of paperwork and administration. As new models are developed, adjustments will take place.”

“We’ve cut our costs by 43 percent, which means we’re a different investment proposition to where we were five years ago. We can deliver dividends and growth over the long term.”

A buyback remains an option, Cutifani said.

CHRISTOPHE SALMON, CFO, TRAFIGURA

“What is over now is easy margins... margins that were based in the old days based on asymmetrical information. Now prices are more transparent. It’s all about diversification.”

Saudi Aramco’s entry into global oil trading:

“The driver is for them (Saudis) to capture the margin downstream but one of the trends in the sector is much higher barriers to entry than 15-20 years ago. Capital requirements are higher, you need to have an IT system, set up in terms of global presence, the ability to attract talent with the right incentives, a risk management culture. So today, it would be much more difficult to create a new Vitol.”

DANIEL HINES, CFO, CASTLETON COMMODITIES

“I would add (on the Saudi entry to trading) that the move will increase liquidity, which is a good thing for the market. It’s not just competition...The Saudis certainly have some advantages but the actual set up of a trading operation doesn’t happen overnight. No guarantee that it would be successful.”

MICHAEL BARTON, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, ORION RESOURCES PARTNERS

“There has been a malaise over the natural resources sector in general. Gold has been particularly hard hit.”

“What a lot of people have missed is the trend away from active management to passive management. There has been a two-thirds reduction in the number of active money managers in the mining sector in the last eight years.”

“You need active money to keep funding private placements and IPOs to feed the pipeline of new gold projects.”

“If the market comes back and shareholders of major companies want them to buy, there’s very little around, because nothing has come through the pipeline.”

RICHARD HORROCKS-TAYLOR, GLOBAL HEAD OF METALS AND MINING, STANDARD CHARTERED

“Gold equities’ performance has been poor and investors have been putting their money into streaming companies.”

“We’ve also seen a big move away from active management in the sector towards passive funds.”

"The Canadian market historically has been a core market for gold equities. That market, particularly at the junior end of the spectrum, has been distracted by marijuana and by other investments."