May 1 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Tuesday, helped by lower costs.

The for-profit hospital operator said net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $25 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $199 million, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue fell to $3.69 billion from $4.49 billion.