Community Health quarterly revenue falls 16 pct

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc reported a 16 percent fall in revenue in the third quarter as the debt-laden hospital operator recorded weak patient volumes.

Net loss attributable to Community Health’s stockholders widened to $110 million, or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $79 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said net operating revenue fell to $3.67 billion from $4.38 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)