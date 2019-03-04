CommutAir plane lands on grass in Presque Isle injuring pilot, 3 passengers

March 4 (Reuters) - A CommutAir plane, a 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 jet, flying from Newark to Presque Isle landed on the grass adjacent to a runway at the Northern Maine Regional Airport, injuring one pilot as well as three passengers, the Federal Aviation Administration and the company said on Monday.

The Ohio-based regional carrier, in which No.3 U.S. airline operator United Continental Holdings Inc owns a minority interest, said the injuries of the crew and the passengers were minor and they were being attended to by emergency personnel.

There were 28 passengers and three crew members on board the aircraft, which landed at 11:43 a.m. ET.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)