NAIROBI, March 28 (Reuters) - Gunfire was heard on Thursday near the main military base in the capital of Comoros, a small East African island nation, a security source said.

Camp Kandani in the capital of Moroni is the main base for the Comoros military.

Comoros held an election on Sunday in which the ruling party was declared winner. The opposition took part but rejected the results. (Reporting by Ali Amir; writing by Katharine Houreld Editind by Raissa Kasolowsky)