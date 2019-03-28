Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 28, 2019 / 5:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Four gunmen killed in shootout in Comoros after opposition presidential candidate arrested

1 Min Read

MORONI, March 28 (Reuters) - Four gunmen were killed on Thursday in a shootout with military near a base in the Comoros capital after an opposition presidential candidate was arrested, security and military sources said.

The security source said a group of soldiers who were in Moroni prison, accused of attempting a coup last year, broke out of prison on Thursday morning. (Reporting by Ahmed Ali Amir; Additional reporting by David Lewis in Nairobi; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
