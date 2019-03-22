En banc 11th Circuit rewrites key standard for employment bias cases

Acknowledging that its prior case law was “a mess” and “a hash,” an en banc federal appeals court on Thursday adopted a new standard for deciding race- and gender-based employment discrimination cases without trial.

The 9-3 decision by the full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a December 2017 decision by a three-judge panel, which had revived Jacqueline Lewis’ civil rights claims against her former employer, the Union City (Georgia) Police Department.

