Compass Group finance chief to step down

July 4 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest catering firm, Compass Group Plc, said on Wednesday Finance Director Johnny Thomson is set to leave the company by the end of the year.

Thomson’s departure is the second key executive change at Compass this year. The company previously advanced the date Dominic Blakemore would start as chief executive officer following long-time CEO Richard Cousins’ death in a seaplane crash on New Year’s eve.

Thomson joined the company in 2009 as finance director for its Brazilian business and took over the current role in September 2015.

Jefferies analysts said Thomson was one of two internal candidates considered for the CEO role last year.

“He is young enough (46) to seek a CEO position elsewhere,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.

Compass, a constituent of the FTSE 100, said search for a new finance director will start immediately.