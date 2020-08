Aug 18 (Reuters) - Compass Group on Tuesday named the former chief executive officer of Ferguson Ian Meakins as its non-executive chairman, replacing Paul Walsh who steps down in December.

The catering company announced earlier this year that Walsh would not seek re-election at its annual general meeting and that it was looking for candidates to succeed the businessman who has been Compass’ chairman for nearly seven years. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)