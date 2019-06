June 11 (Reuters) - British caterer Compass Group said on Tuesday it signed a deal with family-owned fast-moving consumer goods firm Fazer Group to acquire its catering business Fazer Food Services for an enterprise value of about 475 million euros ($537.61 million).

Based out of the Nordic region, Fazer Food Services has operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, the company said. ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)