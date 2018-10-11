FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 3:17 PM / in 3 hours

Britain's Compass names Kingfisher's Karen Witts as CFO

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc, the world’s biggest catering firm, appointed Kingfisher’s Karen Witts as its chief financial officer on Thursday.

Witts joins Compass from Kingfisher where she has been CFO since 2012, Compass said, adding that she will begin her appointment on a date to be agreed.

Kingfisher confirmed Witts’ resignation in a separate statement, adding that she will remain in her position at Kingfisher for now to allow a smooth handover of responsibilities. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

