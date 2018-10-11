UPDATE 1-Britain's Compass names Kingfisher's Karen Witts as CFO

(Adds context on leadership changes at Compass Group)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc appointed Kingfisher’s Karen Witts as its chief financial officer on Thursday, the latest in a series of top management changes at the world’s biggest catering firm.

Witts appointment comes after Dominic Blakemore took over as chief executive officer at the company after long-time CEO Richard Cousins died in a seaplane crash on the New Year’s eve.

Finance Director Johnny Thomson was one of the candidates considered for the top job and said in July he plans to leave the company by the end of the year.

Compass, which serves over 5.5 billion meals a year in more than 50 countries, has been grappling with higher food prices, labour and overhead costs as it struggles to improve stagnant revenue and declining margins.

The date Witts will join Compass has yet to be agreed. She has been CFO at Kingfisher since 2012.

Kingfisher confirmed Witts’ resignation in a separate statement, adding that she will remain in her current position for now to allow a smooth handover of responsibilities.