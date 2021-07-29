Caterer Compass reports Q3 margins at top end of forecast

July 29 (Reuters) - Caterer Compass Group on Thursday forecast trading to be around 80% to 85% of pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter, betting on university campuses reopening in the fall, after reporting third-quarter margins at the top end of its forecast.

The company, the world’s largest catering firm which serves university students, office workers and seniors in old age homes across 45 countries, reported organic revenue growth of 36.4% and margins of 5% for the three months ended June. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)