(Corrects to remove reference to cost-cutting measures in first paragraph)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Compass Group said on Thursday first-quarter revenue rose on continued strength in its North American operations.

Compass, which provides 5.5 billion meals for office workers, armed forces and school children in more than 50 countries, said its first-quarter organic revenue grew 5.3% year-on-year. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)