UK caterer Compass posts 7 pct rise in first-quarter revenue

Feb 7(Reuters) - Compass Group Plc reported a 6.9 percent rise in organic revenue for the first quarter, driven by new wins including UK defence contracts and a positive sporting events calendar, the world’s biggest catering firm said on Thursday.

Compass, which provides 5.5 billion meals for office workers, armed forces and schoolchildren in more than 50 countries, said it expects full-year organic growth to be slightly above the middle of its four to six percent guidance range, with modest growth in margins.