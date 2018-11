Nov 20 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc reported flat operating margin for the full-year at 7.4 percent on Tuesday, as the world’s biggest catering firm’s lower volumes and higher costs at its UK business could not offset the benefits of a wider cost-cutting plan.

The company’s underlying operating profit rose to 1.74 billion pounds for the year ended Sept. 30, from 1.63 billion pounds a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)