Compass Group expects third-qtr margins to edge higher after H1 profit dive

May 12 (Reuters) - British catering company Compass Group Plc said on Wednesday its margins in the third quarter would improve sequentially, supported by the company’s cost cutting measures after reporting a pandemic-slump in first-half profit.

The company, which serves office workers, school kids, seniors in old age homes and armed forces across 45 countries, said underlying operating profit fell 64.5% to 290 million pounds ($409.74 million) in the six months to March 31.