Compass Group's HY revenue grows on North America strength

May 9 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc, the world’s biggest catering firm, on Wednesday said organic revenue grew 4.8 percent in the first half of the year, driven by strong performance in North America.

First-half underlying operating profit rose 4.5 percent at constant currency to 875 million pounds ($1.18 billion).

The British firm, which serves about 5 billion meals each year, said organic revenue rose to 11.5 billion pounds in the six months ended March 31, from 10.9 billion pounds a year earlier.