PREVIEW-U.S. recovery expected to boost margins at British caterer Compass

(Adds graphic) By Yadarisa Shabong May 10 (Reuters) - Caterer Compass Group is expected to forecast a rise in profit margins between April and September as curbs are lifted and more people get vaccinated, a stark contrast to the year-ago period when the pandemic shuttered economies. The British company, the world's biggest caterer, is seeing improving demand in the United States, its largest market, analysts said, after a tepid fiscal first half ended March. Global companies in the past two weeks, including Exxon and Under Armour have reported improvements in their businesses, and a measure of U.S. services industry activity has surged recently, indicating improving demand from U.S. customers. Compass, which serves staff at firms including Microsoft Corp and Chevron Corp, as well as school kids and healthcare workers, will publish on Wednesday results for its fiscal first half. Investors will watch for commentary on the second half, looking for signs that efforts to cut costs and renegotiate contracts are bearing fruit. Morgan Stanley forecast a 4.9% operating margin in the second half for Compass. The company, which employs more than 550,000 people across 45 countries, had forecast a 3.4% profit margin for the six months to March, down from 6.7% a year earlier. Before the pandemic, it recorded an annual margin of more than 7%. "It is difficult to accurately predict the recovery curve ahead for caterers, but we would draw some comfort from trends in key lead indicators, especially from the U.S.," Deutsche Bank analysts said. Compass gained market share in the United States last year, cornering about 22% of the total contract catering market, Morgan Stanley analyst Jamie Rollo said. It outperformed rivals Sodexo and Aramark in the healthcare space, thanks to new business wins, he added. Profit margin growth will ease, however, in the fiscal fourth quarter as the company reopens its canteens to keep up with demand, pushing up raw material and hiring costs, Rollo said. MARKET SENTIMENT: The average analyst rating on Compass shares is "hold", and the median price target on the stock is 1,450 pence. The stock has risen 13% so far this year. ESTIMATES: Measure Analyst consensus for Reported in H1 2020 H1 2021 Revenue 8.5 billion pounds 12.6 billion pounds Operating 281 million pounds 854 million pounds profit ($397.14 million) ($1 = 0.7076 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Shounak Dasgupta)