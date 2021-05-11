Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PREVIEW-U.S. recovery expected to boost margins at British caterer Compass

By Yadarisa Shabong

    May 10 (Reuters) - Caterer Compass Group is expected
to forecast a rise in profit margins between April and September
as curbs are lifted and more people get vaccinated, a stark
contrast to the year-ago period when the pandemic shuttered
economies.
    The British company, the world's biggest caterer, is seeing
improving demand in the United States, its largest market,
analysts said, after a tepid fiscal first half ended March.
    Global companies in the past two weeks, including Exxon
 and Under Armour have reported improvements in
their businesses, and a measure of U.S. services industry
activity has surged recently, indicating improving demand from
U.S. customers.
    Compass, which serves staff at firms including Microsoft
Corp and Chevron Corp, as well as school kids
and healthcare workers, will publish on Wednesday results for
its fiscal first half.
    Investors will watch for commentary on the second half,
looking for signs that efforts to cut costs and renegotiate
contracts are bearing fruit.
    Morgan Stanley forecast a 4.9% operating margin in the
second half for Compass.
    The company, which employs more than 550,000 people across
45 countries, had forecast a 3.4% profit margin for the six
months to March, down from 6.7% a year earlier. Before the
pandemic, it recorded an annual margin of more than 7%.
    "It is difficult to accurately predict the recovery curve
ahead for caterers, but we would draw some comfort from trends
in key lead indicators, especially from the U.S.," Deutsche Bank
analysts said.
    Compass gained market share in the United States last year,
cornering about 22% of the total contract catering market,
Morgan Stanley analyst Jamie Rollo said. It outperformed rivals
Sodexo and Aramark in the healthcare space,
thanks to new business wins, he added.
    Profit margin growth will ease, however, in the fiscal
fourth quarter as the company reopens its canteens to keep up
with demand, pushing up raw material and hiring costs, Rollo
said.
     
       
MARKET SENTIMENT:
    The average analyst rating on Compass shares is "hold", and
the median price target on the stock is 1,450 pence. The stock
has risen 13% so far this year.
       
ESTIMATES: 
  Measure    Analyst consensus for     Reported in H1 2020
                    H1 2021          
  Revenue      8.5 billion pounds      12.6 billion pounds
 Operating     281 million pounds       854 million pounds
   profit     ($397.14 million)      
    
 ($1 = 0.7076 pounds)

    
 (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh and Shounak Dasgupta)
