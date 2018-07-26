FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK caterer Compass posts lower margins on UK challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc, the world’s biggest catering firm, said operating margin fell slightly in the nine months to June 30, hurt by higher costs and “challenging” volumes in the UK.

Compass, which provides meals for office workers, armed forces and school children across the world, however, said it was on track to deliver modest margin progression for the full year.

Organic revenue rose 5.1 percent in the nine months ended June 30, primarily helped by strong growth in North America. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

