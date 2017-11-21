FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Compass posts 5.6 pct rise in FY profit
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 21, 2017 / 7:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Compass posts 5.6 pct rise in FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc, the world’s biggest catering firm, reported a 5.6 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, helped by steady growth in the United States.

Compass, which provides meals for office workers, armed forces and school children around the world, said operating profit rose 1.71 billion pounds ($2.27 billion), in the year ended Sept. 30, from 1.61 billion pounds.

The British company, which serves around 5 billion meals each year in more than 50 countries, said revenue rose 4.1 percent to 22.9 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7548 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
