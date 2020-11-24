UPDATE 1-Profits slump at Caterer Compass as pandemic takes toll

(Adds detail on results, jobs, background)

Nov 24 (Reuters) - British catering firm Compass Group reported a 75.5% slump in annual pretax profit on Tuesday and said it would continue to “resize” its business as the coronavirus crisis slashed the number of students and office workers eating at its canteens and dinner halls.

Compass, which serves workers at Google, Shell and HSBC as well as schools, old age homes and the armed forces, said it had taken various measures to cut costs, including furloughing workers and adjusting its workforce to the fall in volumes.

It did not spell out how many jobs had been lost but said changes made so far would avoid annual in unit labour costs of around 280 million pounds, and would help it build margins back to above 7%.

“In markets where government support was available, we used it to limit job losses,” the company said in a statement.

Compass’ French rival Sodexo last month said it planned to lay off 2,083 people as it forecast a further revenue slump in a sector that was recovering but still hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

“Although the prospects of a vaccine are encouraging, the resumption of lockdowns in some of our major markets shows that we have to continue to take proactive actions to control the controllable,” Chief Executive Officer Dominic Blakemore said in a statement.

The company, which employs around 600,000 people across 45 countries, said pretax profit came in at 427 million pounds ($569.75 million) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with 1.74 billion pounds last year.

Having raised 2 billion pounds in new capital in May, the company had liquidity of around 5 billion pounds, it said.

It expects first-quarter operating margin to be around 2.5%, compared with 2.9% for the year ended Sept. 30.