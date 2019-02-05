Proxy adviser urges investors to oppose Compass Group's pay report

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Proxy voting adviser Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Limited (PIRC) on Tuesday urged Compass Group Plc shareholders to oppose the world’s biggest catering firm’s remuneration report.

“The salary of the highest paid director, Gary Green, is in the upper quartile of PIRC’s comparator group and his variable pay for the year under review is approximately 377.1 percent of salary, which is considered excessive,” PIRC said in a report.

PIRC, which advises pension schemes and other investors, also said the ratio of Green’s pay compared with an average employee is “considered unacceptable” at 177:1 ratio.

Compass is scheduled to conduct its annual general meeting on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)