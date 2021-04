April 1 (Reuters) - Shares of SoftBank Group Corp-backed Compass Inc jumped 18% in their stock market debut on Thursday, giving the real estate brokerage firm a market value of $8.22 billion, after being priced at the lower end of the reduced initial public offering (IPO) price range.

