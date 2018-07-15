Unifor and Compass Minerals in tentative deal to end strike at salt mine

July 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s Unifor union said it reached a tentative agreement with Compass Minerals International Inc to end a 12-week strike at a salt mine in Goderich, Ontario.

The bargaining committee representing 348 members of Unifor Local 16-0 will bring the tentative deal to a vote at a membership meeting on Monday, the union said.

The details of the agreement will only be presented to members, Unifor said in an online statement bit.ly/2mkWlyt on Saturday.

On July 4, miners represented by the union had blockaded access to a road used during shift changes at the mine.

Unifor, which has been on strike at the Compass mine since April 27, issued a statement last Tuesday that the two parties had agreed to return to the bargaining table. (Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)