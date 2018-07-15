FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 15, 2018 / 7:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Unifor and Compass Minerals in tentative deal to end strike at salt mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s Unifor union said it reached a tentative agreement with Compass Minerals International Inc to end a 12-week strike at a salt mine in Goderich, Ontario.

The bargaining committee representing 348 members of Unifor Local 16-0 will bring the tentative deal to a vote at a membership meeting on Monday, the union said.

The details of the agreement will only be presented to members, Unifor said in an online statement bit.ly/2mkWlyt on Saturday.

On July 4, miners represented by the union had blockaded access to a road used during shift changes at the mine.

Unifor, which has been on strike at the Compass mine since April 27, issued a statement last Tuesday that the two parties had agreed to return to the bargaining table. (Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.