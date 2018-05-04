FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 12:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Competitor, citizen groups lose 9th Circuit fight against new tribal casino

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court signed off on the U.S. Interior Department’s decision to take land into trust for a proposed Native American casino, rejecting arguments that the tribe’s promises to mitigate environmental effects are “illusory” because as a sovereign Native American nation, it cannot be sued to enforce them.

Deciding an issue of first impression, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said it is “within the expertise” of the department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs to predict whether a tribe is likely to honor its mitigation agreements – which, in this case, include wastewater treatment requirements and measures to control storm water runoff, air quality, traffic congestion and more.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2joZ8VM

