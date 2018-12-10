UK's Experian to buy Africa's Compuscan

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Credit check firm Experian Plc has agreed to buy South African peer Compuscan for $262.78 million, bulking up its existing African operations and giving it a foothold in a handful of other states, Experian said in a statement on Monday.

Britain’s competition watchdog last month indicated it may block Experian’s takeover of rival ClearScore due to concerns that the deal could stifle development of digital products that help customers understand personal finances. ($1 = 14.1565 rand) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)