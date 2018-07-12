FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Computacenter says 2018 to be "comfortably in excess" of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - IT services firm Computacenter Plc expects full-year results to be “comfortably in excess” of its prior expectations, driven by continued momentum within its supply chain business across all geographies, particularly in Germany.

Without giving figures, the firm said it had made “considerable progress” in adjusted profitability in the six months of trading to June 30, and further progress in terms of adjusted earnings per share following a buyback completed in February this year. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

