FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
IT Services & Consulting
August 24, 2018 / 6:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Computacenter half-year profit up 24 pct on higher German demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - British IT services provider Computacenter Plc’s profit rose 24.3 percent in the first half of the year, helped by a 53 percent rise in profit from its German operations.

Computacenter, which advises companies on IT strategy and manages their technology infrastructure, said adjusted profit before tax rose to 52.1 million pounds ($66.4 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 41.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 18.1 percent to 2.01 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7841 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.