Sept 26 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc reported a 30.3% rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, citing strong demand for frozen food brands including Banquet, Healthy Choice and Reddi-Wip.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $173.8 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 25, from $178.2 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $2.39 billion from $1.83 billion. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)