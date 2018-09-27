FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Conagra misses quarterly sales estimates

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Packaged food company Conagra Brands Inc missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by a lower demand for its products from restaurants and other food service outlets.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $178.2 million, or 45 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 26 from $152.5 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales for the Reddi-Wip whipped cream maker rose to $1.83 billion from $1.8 billion. Analysts on average had expected sales of $1.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

