Conagra profit tops Wall Street estimates

March 21 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc on Thursday reported a better-than-expected profit for the third quarter, as it raised prices to offset transportation and commodity costs.

Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents per share in the quarter ended Feb. 24, beating Wall Street estimates of 49 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses fell 5.1 percent to $334 million in the quarter. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)