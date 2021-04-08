Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Consumer Goods and Retail

Conagra quarterly sales beat Wall Street estimates

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, as customers cooking more at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic stocked up their pantries with the packaged food company’s products.

Net sales rose 8.5% to $2.77 billion in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.72 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

