Conagra raises fiscal 2020 forecast on heightened demand during pandemic

March 31 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc forecast fiscal 2020 organic net sales and earnings to be above the high end of its previous range on increased demand for its snacks and groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we are still early in our fourth quarter, we have seen significantly elevated demand for our retail products as consumers have started filling their pantries for more at-home eating,” Chief Executive Officer Sean Connolly said. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)