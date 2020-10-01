Conagra profit rises as shoppers reach for more snacks, ready-to-eat meals

(Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N on Thursday reported better-than-expected profit and sales in the first quarter, as coronavirus-induced at-home eating trends boosted demand for its frozen vegetables, snacks and ready-to-eat meals.

FILE PHOTO: Cans of Chef Boyardee, a product of ConAgra Foods, are seen on the shelf of a grocery store in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz/File Photo

The company also raised its quarterly cash dividend by 29%.

With more people cooking meals at home, demand for ingredients such as Conagra’s Duncan Hines cake mixes, Hunt’s ketchup and Birds Eye frozen vegetables have shot up since the pandemic’s outbreak in March.

Shoppers have also been trying out more healthy frozen meals, adding more Healthy Choice ready-to-eat meals to their checkout carts.

Nielsen data shows that in the 29-weeks since the pandemic started, sales of frozen meals had risen 10.4%, while they had surged 26.8% for frozen vegetables. Snacks too had seen strong growth, with sales up 16.2%.

Conagra’s Slim Jim Beef Jerky and Snack Pack snacks saw double-digit organic growth in the three months to Aug. 30.

Overall, organic net sales, which exclude impact from mergers & acquisitions and currency fluctuations, rose 15%, much higher than the 10%-13% range the company had previously expected.

The Chicago-based company now sees second-quarter growth to be more muted, with organic sales growth in the range of 6%-8% as sales to its restaurant and cafe customers continue to decline.

First quarter net sales rose 12.1% to $2.68 billion, above the $2.61 billion analysts on average had expected, according to Refinitiv IBES. Adjusted earnings rose to 70 cents per share, 13 cents above the average estimate.

Shares of the company were up 2.1% premarket.